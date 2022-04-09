Koninklijke DSM Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($212.09) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($208.79) to €185.00 ($203.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.75.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

