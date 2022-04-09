FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nissan Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NSANY stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.13. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 1.34%.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

