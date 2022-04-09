Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.
Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Verastem has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Verastem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
