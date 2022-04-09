Chevron Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $15.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76. The firm has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average of $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,615 shares of company stock worth $79,871,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

