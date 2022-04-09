Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Equities analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $22.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a PE ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ReneSola by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.