Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $95.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.11.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,611,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $11,540,000.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.