FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.21.

NYSE FIGS opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. FIGS has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $248,682.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 332,787 shares of company stock worth $6,754,466.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

