WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Cut to $6.00

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $853.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 221,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

