Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $381.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,448.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.01%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.