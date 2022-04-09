Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.85 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMATGet Rating) to report $38.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.64 million and the highest is $39.40 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $35.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year sales of $164.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.00 million to $165.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $174.42 million, with estimates ranging from $171.92 million to $178.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMATGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth approximately $532,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

