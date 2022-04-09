Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Lifted by Analyst

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

