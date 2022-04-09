Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Shares of MS opened at $84.06 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 53.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 902,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,844,000 after acquiring an additional 315,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

