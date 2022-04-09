Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Raised by Analyst

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Shares of COST stock opened at $600.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $359.60 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

