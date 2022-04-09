Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut by Piper Sandler

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. QCR has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $880.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $6,532,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 237.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

