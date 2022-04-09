Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of PAC opened at $151.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

