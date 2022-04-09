China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.99.
Shares of SNP opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.77.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
