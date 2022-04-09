China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.99.

Shares of SNP opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $55.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 801.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

