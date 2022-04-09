Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $19,048,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.