Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,450,000 after buying an additional 9,125,918 shares during the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,343,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,916,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 490,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.