Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,450,000 after buying an additional 9,125,918 shares during the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,343,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,916,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 490,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.