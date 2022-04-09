Seaport Res Ptn Comments on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of PCH opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.