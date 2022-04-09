OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.73 on Thursday. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OpGen by 1,020.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OpGen by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OpGen in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.