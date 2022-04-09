Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

SLP opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $988.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 77.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.