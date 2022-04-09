StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ GALT opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $94.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

