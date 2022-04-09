Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Shares Up 3.6%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.73. 24,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 54,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.
The company has a market cap of C$100.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42.
Field Trip Health Company Profile (TSE:FTRP)
