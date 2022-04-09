Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. 2,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBBQ. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,362,000.

