Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.64 and last traded at $56.50. Approximately 257,891 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 99,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.