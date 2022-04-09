Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 9,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 23,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Get Newbury Street Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 251,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newbury Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.