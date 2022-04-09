Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.24. 27,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 49,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49.

