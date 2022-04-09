Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.66 and last traded at $19.49. 1,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.48% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

