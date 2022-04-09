Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, March 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.34 ($68.51).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.40 ($57.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.70 ($37.03) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.03.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

