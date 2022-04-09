Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, March 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.34 ($68.51).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.40 ($57.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €33.70 ($37.03) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($65.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.03.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.