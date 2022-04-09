UBS Group Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($70.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.00 ($85.71).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €61.52 ($67.60) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($142.47). The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.85.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

