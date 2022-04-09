Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.80 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($14.07) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.21 ($13.41).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.44 ($11.47) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.31.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

