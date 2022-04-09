Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($84.62) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.81 ($97.60).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at €45.95 ($50.49) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($39.92) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($54.79). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.23.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.