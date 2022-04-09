Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €93.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.54 ($101.69).

FRA:KGX opened at €55.78 ($61.30) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($89.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.04.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

