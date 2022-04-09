Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €88.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($96.70) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.45 ($125.77).

DHER opened at €41.18 ($45.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €83.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

