Critical Contrast: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) versus Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32%

This table compares Atkore and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.37 $587.86 million $14.80 6.04 Solid Power $2.71 million 570.82 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atkore currently has a consensus target price of $127.67, indicating a potential upside of 42.76%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.09%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Atkore.

Summary

Atkore beats Solid Power on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

