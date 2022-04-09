$10.91 Million in Sales Expected for Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.22 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.18 million to $61.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.21 million, with estimates ranging from $80.52 million to $81.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Minerva Surgical.

UTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

