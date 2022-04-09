Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Barclays upped their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.