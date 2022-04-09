Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of APTX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller purchased 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 205,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

