Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

