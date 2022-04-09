Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Discover Financial Services Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

DFS stock opened at $111.57 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 23.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.