Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.45.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($42.54) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

CHK stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $92.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

