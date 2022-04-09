Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

BERY stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

