Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

BC opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after buying an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

