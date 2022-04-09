B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

CMLS stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.87. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.