Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €345.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €345.00 ($379.12) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €312.29 ($343.17).

ETR LIN opened at €294.70 ($323.85) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €271.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €278.57. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. Linde has a 12-month low of €235.25 ($258.52) and a 12-month high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

