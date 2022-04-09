Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €138.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($158.24) price target on Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at €117.20 ($128.79) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €122.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. Stratec has a 1-year low of €94.20 ($103.52) and a 1-year high of €147.40 ($161.98).

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

