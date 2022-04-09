Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €195.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €163.96 ($180.17).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €123.00 ($135.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €136.83 and a 200 day moving average of €144.59. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($187.14).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

