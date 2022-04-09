Barclays Reiterates “€238.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

Barclays set a €238.00 ($261.54) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €220.88 ($242.72).

MTX stock opened at €187.05 ($205.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company’s 50 day moving average is €201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.01.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

