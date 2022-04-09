JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €72.20 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.20 ($79.34) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €71.65 ($78.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.58. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €53.45 ($58.74) and a 12-month high of €99.40 ($109.23).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

