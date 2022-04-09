Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.42 ($66.39).

VNA stock opened at €41.15 ($45.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($66.99).

About Vonovia (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.