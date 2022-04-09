Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.42 ($66.39).

VNA stock opened at €41.15 ($45.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €42.13 ($46.30) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($66.99).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

